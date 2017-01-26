Intel Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Up 10%
26.01.17 23:52
dpa-AFX
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $3.6 billion, down 1% on a year-on-year basis.
Earnings per share of $0.73 compared to $0.74 prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.76. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth-quarter Non-GAAP revenue was $16.4 billion compared to $14.9 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter. Client Computing Group revenue of $9.1 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. Data Center Group revenue were up 8 percent to $4.7 billion. Internet of Things Group revenue of $726 million, up 16 percent from last year. Gross margin was 61.7%, down 2.6 points on a year-on-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.1%, down 1.7 points from a year ago.
For 2017, the company expects: revenue to be flat; earnings per share of $2.53, plus or minus 5%; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.80, plus or minus 5%. For the first quarter, Intel expects: revenue of $14.8 billion, plus or minus $500 million; earnings per share of $0.56 plus or minus 5 cents; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.65 plus or minus 5 cents.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,0858 $
|37,56 $
|0,5258 $
|+1,40%
|27.01./18:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4581401001
|855681
|38,45 $
|27,68 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,653 €
|+1,26%
|18:56
|Berlin
|35,74 €
|+1,74%
|15:37
|Stuttgart
|35,666 €
|+1,70%
|18:04
|Frankfurt
|35,69 €
|+1,65%
|18:15
|Düsseldorf
|35,80 €
|+1,55%
|18:13
|Nasdaq
|38,0858 $
|+1,40%
|18:50
|Hamburg
|35,675 €
|+1,23%
|16:18
|Hannover
|35,455 €
|+0,61%
|08:05
|München
|35,65 €
|+0,56%
|13:51
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3880
|Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade?
|26.01.17
|75
|Inside: Intel
|05.01.16
|390
|Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err.
|12.03.15
|8
|Intel leidet
|28.09.12
|12
|Intel
|11.05.11