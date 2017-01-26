Intel Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Up 10%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $3.6 billion, down 1% on a year-on-year basis.



Earnings per share of $0.73 compared to $0.74 prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.76. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter Non-GAAP revenue was $16.4 billion compared to $14.9 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter. Client Computing Group revenue of $9.1 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. Data Center Group revenue were up 8 percent to $4.7 billion. Internet of Things Group revenue of $726 million, up 16 percent from last year. Gross margin was 61.7%, down 2.6 points on a year-on-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.1%, down 1.7 points from a year ago.

For 2017, the company expects: revenue to be flat; earnings per share of $2.53, plus or minus 5%; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.80, plus or minus 5%. For the first quarter, Intel expects: revenue of $14.8 billion, plus or minus $500 million; earnings per share of $0.56 plus or minus 5 cents; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.65 plus or minus 5 cents.

