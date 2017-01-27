Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Intel Corporation Profit Rises 4% In Q4




27.01.17 00:01
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.87 billion, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $3.73 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $16.37 billion. This was up from $14.91 billion last year.


Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $3.87 Bln. vs. $3.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $16.37 Bln vs. $14.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.8 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,11 $ 37,56 $ 0,55 $ +1,46% 27.01./18:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,45 $ 27,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,653 € +1,26%  18:56
Berlin 35,74 € +1,74%  15:37
Stuttgart 35,666 € +1,70%  18:04
Frankfurt 35,69 € +1,65%  18:15
Düsseldorf 35,80 € +1,55%  18:13
Nasdaq 38,105 $ +1,45%  18:49
Hamburg 35,675 € +1,23%  16:18
Hannover 35,455 € +0,61%  08:05
München 35,65 € +0,56%  13:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3880 Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade? 26.01.17
75 Inside: Intel 05.01.16
390 Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err. 12.03.15
8 Intel leidet 28.09.12
12 Intel 11.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...