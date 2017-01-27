Intel Corporation Profit Rises 4% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.87 billion, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $3.73 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $16.37 billion. This was up from $14.91 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.87 Bln. vs. $3.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $16.37 Bln vs. $14.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.8 Bln

