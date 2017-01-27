Intel Corporation Profit Rises 4% In Q4
27.01.17 00:01
dpa-AFX
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.87 billion, or $0.79 per share. This was up from $3.73 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $16.37 billion. This was up from $14.91 billion last year.
Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $3.87 Bln. vs. $3.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $16.37 Bln vs. $14.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.8 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,11 $
|37,56 $
|0,55 $
|+1,46%
|27.01./18:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4581401001
|855681
|38,45 $
|27,68 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,653 €
|+1,26%
|18:56
|Berlin
|35,74 €
|+1,74%
|15:37
|Stuttgart
|35,666 €
|+1,70%
|18:04
|Frankfurt
|35,69 €
|+1,65%
|18:15
|Düsseldorf
|35,80 €
|+1,55%
|18:13
|Nasdaq
|38,105 $
|+1,45%
|18:49
|Hamburg
|35,675 €
|+1,23%
|16:18
|Hannover
|35,455 €
|+0,61%
|08:05
|München
|35,65 €
|+0,56%
|13:51
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3880
|Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade?
|26.01.17
|75
|Inside: Intel
|05.01.16
|390
|Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err.
|12.03.15
|8
|Intel leidet
|28.09.12
|12
|Intel
|11.05.11