Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Intel CEO Joins Trump To Announce New High-tech Chip Factory In Arizona




09.02.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - US tech giant Intel has announced plans to open a high-tech chip manufacturing facility in Arizona, which the White House claimed as another example of "the real-world results that the Trump administration is getting in its pro-jobs agenda.

"


Intel CEO Brian Krzanich unveiled plans for $7 billion chip factory in Chandler, Arizona, in the presence of President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday.


Krzanich said the modern factory -- Fab 42 -- will make the most advanced 7-nanometer semiconductor chips.


Fab 42 will employ approximately 3,000 direct high-paying, high-wage, high-tech jobs at its peak, and over 10,000 people in the Arizona area in support of the factory.


The Intel chief said the factory will produce the most powerful computer chips on the planet, powering the best computers, the best data centers, and autonomous cars.


He made the announcement in support of the tax and regulatory policies that the Trump administration is pushing forward that makes it advantageous to do manufacturing in the U.S.


White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer termed it as "the latest wave in economic optimism that's sweeping the country following the President's victory."


He noted that last quarter, confidence among CEOs of U.S.-based companies jumped by 4.2 percent points in the YPO Global Pulse Survey.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,335 $ 36,38 $ -0,045 $ -0,12% 09.02./16:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,45 $ 27,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,078 € +0,01%  16:55
Berlin 34,105 € +0,09%  08:08
Frankfurt 34,01 € -0,01%  15:42
Hamburg 34,035 € -0,07%  08:09
Nasdaq 36,335 $ -0,12%  16:55
München 34,065 € -0,45%  16:21
Düsseldorf 33,97 € -0,47%  09:52
Stuttgart 33,956 € -0,55%  15:44
Hannover 34,035 € -1,13%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3880 Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade? 26.01.17
75 Inside: Intel 05.01.16
390 Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err. 12.03.15
8 Intel leidet 28.09.12
12 Intel 11.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...