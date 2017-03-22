Instagram Now Has 1 Mln. Advertisers

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instagram is expected to announce Wednesday that it has one million monthly active advertisers, representing a five-fold increase from a year ago.





The photo and video app, owned by Facebook, had 500,000 monthly active advertisers in September 2016 and just 200,000 active advertisers a year ago. The company has 400 million daily active users.

James Quarles, Instagram's vice president for business, has termed the figure of one million as a "milestone." Instagram last year encouraged businesses that created standard profiles to adopt business-specific profiles and eight million businesses responded positively.

When Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012, it had limited advertising with just a few well-known brands.

However, of late, Instagram has added new features that are similar to those offered by rival Snapchat, such as Instagram Stories and the ephemeral Live video feature.

According to a Techcrunch report, Quarles said Instagram will be adding new features for advertisers shortly. The company will add insights data around multi-image posts and Instagram Stories.

In addition, businesses will reportedly be able to add a button to their profiles that will enable users to make a booking or appointment directly through Instagram.

