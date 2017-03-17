Erweiterte Funktionen


Insee Raises France's Growth Outlook




17.03.17 06:02
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is forecast to grow more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2017, the statistical office Insee reported late Thursday.


Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.5 percent in the second quarter instead of 0.4 percent estimated in December. The projection for the first quarter was kept unchanged at 0.3 percent.


Prospects have clearly improved for companies and they are likely to be ready to invest again, the statistical agency said.


In addition to this, exports should maintain the impetus they picked up at the end of 2016, said Insee. Foreign trade should thus contribute much less negatively to growth than in 2016.


According to Insee, with purchasing power gains being reduced by the upturn in inflation, French households are forecast to slow the rate of their consumption a little while saving a little less.


"The annual growth overhang in gross domestic product for 2017 should be +1.1 percent," Insee said.


The economic growth and the effects of policies to boost its employment intensity should be enough to generate employment once again. The jobless rate is expected to continue falling slowly, to 9.8 percent in mid-2017 from 10 percent at the end of 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:26 , dpa-AFX
Roche Unveils MagNA Pure 24 System
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Clariant to be included in SPI® S [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
STICHWORT: Die G20
06:35 , dpa-AFX
STICHWORT: Themen beim G20-Treffen in Ba [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: G20-Finanzminister vor schwieriger [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...