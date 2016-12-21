Erweiterte Funktionen



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Response For First-in-man Zika Vaccine




21.12.16 15:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Tuesday announced its DNA-based Zika vaccine generated robust antigen-specific antibody responses in a first-in-man, multi-center phase I trial.

According to the company the vaccine was well tolerated, with no significant safety concerns, during 14 weeks from initiation of dosing.


In initial testing, Zika-naïve subjects in both low dose and high dose vaccine groups demonstrated Zika antigen-specific antibody responses after one or two vaccinations.


The phase I, open-label, dose-ranging study of GLS-5700 in 40 healthy adult volunteers evaluates the safety, tolerability and induction and persistence of Zika specific antibody and T cell responses out to 60 weeks. In preclinical testing Inovio's Zika vaccine protected animals that had been exposed to the virus from infection, brain damage and death.


