Inovio Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Response For First-in-man Zika Vaccine

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Tuesday announced its DNA-based Zika vaccine generated robust antigen-specific antibody responses in a first-in-man, multi-center phase I trial.



According to the company the vaccine was well tolerated, with no significant safety concerns, during 14 weeks from initiation of dosing.

In initial testing, Zika-naïve subjects in both low dose and high dose vaccine groups demonstrated Zika antigen-specific antibody responses after one or two vaccinations.

The phase I, open-label, dose-ranging study of GLS-5700 in 40 healthy adult volunteers evaluates the safety, tolerability and induction and persistence of Zika specific antibody and T cell responses out to 60 weeks. In preclinical testing Inovio's Zika vaccine protected animals that had been exposed to the virus from infection, brain damage and death.

