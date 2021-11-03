Inovio Gets Authorization For Phase 3 Trial Of INO-4800 COVID -19 Vaccine Candidate In India

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Wednesday said it has received authorization from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to proceed with the Phase 3 segment of the global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE, in India for INO-4800. The trial will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen of 2.0 mg per dose. ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



