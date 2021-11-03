Erweiterte Funktionen


Inovio Gets Authorization For Phase 3 Trial Of INO-4800 COVID -19 Vaccine Candidate In India




03.11.21 13:57
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Wednesday said it has received authorization from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to proceed with the Phase 3 segment of the global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE, in India for INO-4800. The trial will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen of 2.0 mg per dose.  ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:57 , Aktiennews
De La Rue: Ein wahrer Champion!
16:57 , Aktiennews
Correvio Pharma Aktie: Einfach nur noch schle [...]
16:57 , Aktiennews
Gold Standard Ventures Aktie: Das ist schon [...]
16:57 , Aktiennews
Bunzl: Anleger aufgepasst!
16:57 , Aktiennews
Anglo Asian Mining: Das dürfte für Aufruhr a [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...