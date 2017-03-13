Innogy Posts Net Profit Of EUR 1.59 Bln; Sees Positive Earnings Trend In FY17

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE, German energy company, Monday reported fiscal 2016 net profit of 1.59 billion euros.



In its first fiscal year as an independent company, innogy recorded adjusted net income of 1.1 billion euros, perfectly in line with the forecast.

As innogy SE started operating as the parent company of the innogy Group for the first time, a series of restructuring measures under company law were implemented in the financial year that just ended. For this reason, the latest figures cannot be compared to the preceding year, the company noted.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled 4.2 billion euros, within the forecast range of 4.1 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros. innogy posted adjusted EBIT of 2.7 billion euros.

External revenue was around 43.6 billion euros in fiscal 2016.

Further, the company said its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting in April that a dividend of EUR 1.60 be paid per share for 2016.

The Boards plan to decide in early 2018 on the exact amount of the dividend payment for fiscal 2017 which will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting in April 2018.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it expects a positive earnings trend for the current fiscal year. The company expects adjusted net income of over 1.2 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA of about EUR 4.4 billion and adjusted EBIT of around EUR 2.9 billion.

