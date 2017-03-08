Erweiterte Funktionen

Inmarsat FY Pre-Tax Profit Down, Unveils IAG As EAN Launch Customer




08.03.17 09:21
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, Wednesday reported that its pre-tax profit for the full year slid to $299.2 million from last year's $338 million.


Profit for the year attributable to equity holders declined to $242.8 million or $0.53 per share from $281.4 million or $0.62 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to $0.64 from $0.62.


Revenues for the year rose to $1.329 billion from $1.274 billion a year ago.


In addition, the group's final dividend is increased by 5 percent to 33.37 cents per share.


In a separate communique, Inmarsat announced International Airlines Group or IAG as the launch customer for its European Aviation Network high-speed in-flight broadband service, which Inmarsat will jointly operate with its partner Deutsche Telekom.


This contract, Inmarsat noted, is a flagship achievement in its strategy to revolutionise the onboard experience for airline passengers with purpose-built next-generation connectivity solutions.


European Aviation Network or EAN is the first solution in the world to integrate connectivity from a satellite, operated by Inmarsat, and a complementary LTE-based ground network, operated by Deutsche Telekom.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



