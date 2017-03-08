Inmarsat FY Pre-Tax Profit Down, Unveils IAG As EAN Launch Customer
08.03.17 09:21
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, Wednesday reported that its pre-tax profit for the full year slid to $299.2 million from last year's $338 million.
Profit for the year attributable to equity holders declined to $242.8 million or $0.53 per share from $281.4 million or $0.62 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to $0.64 from $0.62.
Revenues for the year rose to $1.329 billion from $1.274 billion a year ago.
In addition, the group's final dividend is increased by 5 percent to 33.37 cents per share.
In a separate communique, Inmarsat announced International Airlines Group or IAG as the launch customer for its European Aviation Network high-speed in-flight broadband service, which Inmarsat will jointly operate with its partner Deutsche Telekom.
This contract, Inmarsat noted, is a flagship achievement in its strategy to revolutionise the onboard experience for airline passengers with purpose-built next-generation connectivity solutions.
European Aviation Network or EAN is the first solution in the world to integrate connectivity from a satellite, operated by Inmarsat, and a complementary LTE-based ground network, operated by Deutsche Telekom.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,488 €
|7,949 €
|0,539 €
|+6,78%
|08.03./10:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B09LSH68
|A0ERZV
|12,80 €
|7,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,519 €
|+6,70%
|10:35
|Stuttgart
|8,727 €
|+10,13%
|10:42
|Frankfurt
|8,488 €
|+6,78%
|10:04
|Berlin
|8,483 €
|+6,54%
|10:06
|Düsseldorf
|8,297 €
|+4,59%
|09:19
|München
|7,979 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,14 $
|-9,25%
|06.03.17