Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Fall 11% In Q4




01.02.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $220.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This was down from $248.6 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.36 billion. This was up from $3.33 billion last year.


Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $220.6 Mln. vs. $248.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...