Erweiterte Funktionen



Infosys Q3 Profit Up; Cuts FY17 Revenue Growth View; Stock Dips




13.01.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Shares of software exporter Infosys Technologies Ltd.

(INFOSYSTCH, 500209, INFY) were trading 2 percent lower in India after the company trimmed its forecast for fiscal 2017 revenue growth.


For the year, the company now expects revenues to grow 8.4% to 8.8%, compared to previous guidance of 8% to- 9% growth in constant currency.


In the third-quarter, net profit, on IFRS basis, was $547 million, 4.4 percent higher than last year's $524 million. Earnings per equity share were $0.24, higher than $0.23 a year ago.


Revenues in the quarter grew 6 percent to $2.55 billion from last year's $2.41 billion. Revenues grew 7.3% in constant currency.


Further, the company said it has appointed Ravikumar S. as Deputy Chief Operating Officer reporting to Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect. Ravikumar S. will oversee certain strategic Business Enabling Functions and will be based in India.


In India, Infosys shares were trading at 979 Rupees, down 2.10%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,34 € 14,34 € -   € 0,00% 13.01./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4567881085 919668 18,08 € 12,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,34 € 0,00%  12.01.17
München 14,035 € +0,25%  08:13
Hamburg 13,765 € 0,00%  08:08
NYSE 15,25 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
Frankfurt 14,20 € -0,69%  08:02
Stuttgart 14,062 € -1,15%  08:14
Berlin 13,965 € -2,27%  09:20
Düsseldorf 13,765 € -3,74%  09:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Infosys Technologies Limited. E. 12.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...