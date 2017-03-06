Erweiterte Funktionen

Informa FY Pre-tax Profit Down




06.03.17 08:48
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing firm Informa plc (INFMF, INF.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 178.3 million pounds from 219.7 million pounds in the prior year.


Profit Attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year was 171.6 million pounds or 23.6 pence per share, compared to 171.4 million pounds or 24.3 pence per share in the prior year.


Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, said,"2016 was a steady and strong year for the Group, where the business grew on all key financial measures, whilst expanding significantly in the US and investing substantially in its products. This sets Informa up well for further progress in 2017."


In 2016, Adjusted earnings per share was 42.1 pence, 6.6% ahead of 2015, reflecting the 13.8% increase in Adjusted profit, partly offset by the increased charges for interest and tax and the increase in the average number of shares. The increased average number of shares reflects a combination of the Penton Rights Issue, comprising 162.2 million additional shares, and the equity issued to the Penton vendors, comprising 12.8m additional shares. These additional shares are included for the period post completion of the acquisition on 2 November, resulting in an average diluted share count of 727.8 million. In the absence of any further equity issues, the full year impact of these additional shares will push the average diluted share count to around 825 million in 2017.


Revenue from Continuing operations was 1.35 billion pounds up from 1.21 billion pounds in the prior year.


As outlined in the Operational Review, the Board has proposed a 4.3% increase in the Dividend Per Share for 2016. The proposed final dividend is 13.04 pence per share representing a 4.6% increase. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 2 June 2017 to ordinary shareholders registered as at the close of business on 28 April 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



