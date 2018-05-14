Erweiterte Funktionen

Infineon stock: It’s moving forward




14.05.18 17:03
Finanztrends

Infineon is making progress in research and development. In Dresden a new centre for development is being built. The focus will be put on the production of new products, such as automobility and power electronics and also in Artificial Intelligence. All of this is planned to happen in 2018. In a first phase, Infineon wants to create 100 new jobs and ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

