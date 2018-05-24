Erweiterte Funktionen

Infineon stock: Dividend




24.05.18 18:52
Finanztrends

The dividend of Infineon has been on a very low level since 2010. In 2010 the dividend amounted to 0.10 Euro per share. Until 2017 the Infineon dividend improved to 0.25 Euro, but is still on a comparatively low level. This is probably also due to the payout politic. Infineon plans to share their profits appropriately to the growth of their ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

