Infineon stock: Buy, buy, buy!
22.05.18 19:03
Finanztrends
In comparison the last week for Infineon was rather weak. However, the stock is still stuck in a clear buy mode. Infineon is this close to conquer new highs. The stock is very positive as it gained 5.6 % during the last two weeks and over the entire month even 13. 8 %.
The stock has a strong support at 23
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,22 €
|24,16 €
|0,06 €
|+0,25%
|22.05./20:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006231004
|623100
|25,50 €
|17,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,22 €
|+0,25%
|20:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|28,65 $
|+1,78%
|19:49
|Stuttgart
|24,16 €
|+0,96%
|20:25
|Düsseldorf
|24,14 €
|+0,92%
|17:15
|Hannover
|24,20 €
|+0,83%
|08:10
|München
|24,25 €
|+0,83%
|15:24
|Frankfurt
|24,10 €
|+0,42%
|19:33
|Xetra
|24,07 €
|+0,29%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|24,14 €
|-0,25%
|16:54
|Berlin
|24,19 €
|-0,25%
|18:45
= Realtime
