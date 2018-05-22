Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Infineon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Infineon stock: Buy, buy, buy!




22.05.18 19:03
Finanztrends

In comparison the last week for Infineon was rather weak. However, the stock is still stuck in a clear buy mode. Infineon is this close to conquer new highs. The stock is very positive as it gained 5.6 % during the last two weeks and over the entire month even 13. 8 %.


The stock has a strong support at 23 ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Riesendeal - Blockchain Game Changer für Milliardenmarkt Retail
1.036% Hot Stock nach 5.867% mit Hive Blockchain und 12.260% mit Global Blockchain  
 
Venzee Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,22 € 24,16 € 0,06 € +0,25% 22.05./20:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006231004 623100 25,50 € 17,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,22 € +0,25%  20:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 28,65 $ +1,78%  19:49
Stuttgart 24,16 € +0,96%  20:25
Düsseldorf 24,14 € +0,92%  17:15
Hannover 24,20 € +0,83%  08:10
München 24,25 € +0,83%  15:24
Frankfurt 24,10 € +0,42%  19:33
Xetra 24,07 € +0,29%  17:35
Hamburg 24,14 € -0,25%  16:54
Berlin 24,19 € -0,25%  18:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Beste neue Kobalt-Aktie 2018 - Kobalt über 91.000 USD/t. Neuer 533% Cobalt Hot Stock nach 712% mit Nachbar US Cobalt und 3.085% mit eCobalt

Hybrid Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44576 Infineon (moderiert) 18.05.18
243 Zukunft: Infineon 11.05.18
644 ++ Chipwerte querbeet ++ 13.04.18
1 Renesas Electronics - Chips au. 03.04.18
4427 Infineon-Shortideen-Lukratives su. 23.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...