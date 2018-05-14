Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Infineon":
Infineon stock: Buy, buy, buy!
14.05.18 20:45
Finanztrends
In a single week, Infineon increased by 5 %. This results in a total gain of 11 % over the past two weeks. According to chart analysts, this is a very strong upwards trend, which should bring the stock to new heights during the coming weeks. Then the price goal will be 25 and even 30 Euro.
80 % of the ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,13 €
|23,96 €
|0,17 €
|+0,71%
|14.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006231004
|623100
|25,50 €
|17,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,03 €
|+0,71%
|21:53
|Berlin
|24,10 €
|+0,88%
|18:45
|Stuttgart
|24,04 €
|+0,84%
|21:55
|Frankfurt
|24,05 €
|+0,71%
|19:33
|Hamburg
|24,09 €
|+0,71%
|16:11
|Xetra
|24,13 €
|+0,71%
|17:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|28,65 $
|+0,70%
|21:28
|Düsseldorf
|23,98 €
|+0,29%
|08:21
|Hannover
|23,92 €
|0,00%
|10:42
|München
|23,83 €
|-0,33%
|12:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|243
|Zukunft: Infineon
|11.05.18
|44568
|Infineon (moderiert)
|25.04.18
|644
|++ Chipwerte querbeet ++
|13.04.18
|1
|Renesas Electronics - Chips au.
|03.04.18
|4427
|Infineon-Shortideen-Lukratives su.
|23.11.16