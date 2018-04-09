Infineon: Do not let this opportunity slip!

Erweiterte Funktionen
In the last few days the Infineon stock fell noticeably. However, according to various chart analysts the stock price might turn around very soon. They are convinced that a very strong upwards trend is coming. The stock is located in a downwards trend, but the price is still located at around 20 Euro and after the recent gains even above 21 ... Mehr lesen…
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,28 €
|20,94 €
|0,34 €
|+1,62%
|09.04./20:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006231004
|623100
|25,50 €
|17,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,28 €
|+1,62%
|20:24
|Stuttgart
|21,26 €
|+1,58%
|20:30
|Hannover
|21,27 €
|+1,19%
|08:20
|Hamburg
|21,22 €
|+0,95%
|17:27
|Berlin
|21,27 €
|+0,47%
|18:45
|Frankfurt
|21,35 €
|+0,42%
|19:55
|Xetra
|21,26 €
|+0,38%
|17:35
|München
|21,27 €
|+0,33%
|12:11
|Düsseldorf
|21,12 €
|+0,24%
|16:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|25,85 $
|-0,58%
|06.04.18
