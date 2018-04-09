Erweiterte Funktionen

Infineon: Do not let this opportunity slip!




09.04.18 16:53
Finanztrends

In the last few days the Infineon stock fell noticeably. However, according to various chart analysts the stock price might turn around very soon. They are convinced that a very strong upwards trend is coming. The stock is located in a downwards trend, but the price is still located at around 20 Euro and after the recent gains even above 21 ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

