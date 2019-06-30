Erweiterte Funktionen



Industrial & Commercial Bank of China: Das dürfte für Aufruhr am Markt sorgen …




30.06.19 11:11
Aktiennews

Ist Industrial & Commercial Bank of China jetzt ein Kauf? Oder sollten Sie lieber direkt raus aus Industrial & Commercial Bank of China?


Hier finden Sie die exklusive Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Sonderanalyse mit der direkten Handlungsempfehlung für Sie als Investor.


Jetzt hier klicken und über diesen Link die charttechnische und fundamentale Einschätzung von Industrial & Commercial Bank of China kostenlos sichern


Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 1,3 Mio. Quadratfuß massiv unterbewertet
129 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 200 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,62 € 0,64 € -0,02 € -3,13% 28.06./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000003G1 A0M4YB 0,70 € 0,56 €
Werte im Artikel
0,37 minus
-1,33%
0,62 minus
-3,13%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,62 € -3,13%  28.06.19
München 0,63 € +0,80%  28.06.19
Stuttgart 0,625 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,7295 $ -0,61%  28.06.19
Berlin 0,625 € -0,79%  28.06.19
Düsseldorf 0,615 € -0,81%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 0,615 € -1,60%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock startet Deal mit Beauty Gigant Ipsy. 1.707% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Industrial and Commercial Bank . 11.02.17
25 Industrial and commercial bank . 17.11.12
76 Chart Eck 30.06.09
5 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC . 28.12.08
107 Sicher /dabeisein -- IND BANK. 29.04.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...