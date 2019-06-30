Erweiterte Funktionen
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China: Das dürfte für Aufruhr am Markt sorgen …
30.06.19 11:11
Aktiennews
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,62 €
|0,64 €
|-0,02 €
|-3,13%
|28.06./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000003G1
|A0M4YB
|0,70 €
|0,56 €
Werte im Artikel
0,37
-1,33%
0,62
-3,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,62 €
|-3,13%
|28.06.19
|München
|0,63 €
|+0,80%
|28.06.19
|Stuttgart
|0,625 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,7295 $
|-0,61%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|0,625 €
|-0,79%
|28.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|0,615 €
|-0,81%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|0,615 €
|-1,60%
|28.06.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
