Indonesia Punishes JP Morgan For Bad Rating




03.01.17 16:19
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia's government has terminated its business ties with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM), citing the U.S. lender's recent downgrade of equities in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The government said that the downgrade has the potential to disrupt the stability of the national financial system.


The Indonesian government's finance ministry said it will stop using JP Morgan as a primary bond dealer and has also revoked its status as a "perception bank." A perception bank is a bank that is appointed by the Indonesian government to receive payments of taxes and other sources of income on behalf of the government.


Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called the report by JP Morgan as "misleading."


"A nation's economy is affected by fundamental and psychological factors. The government is open to critics, but JP Morgan cuts its recommendation... without a credible assessment," the minister said.


JP Morgan has multiple business partnerships with the government of Indonesia. The lender was a traditional underwriter for Indonesian government's bonds.


Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo reportedly said that tax payments by Indonesian companies that were earlier routed through JP Morgan will now be passed to the government through other banks.


In a report dated November 13, JP Morgan's emerging markets equity strategists downgraded Indonesia's equity market by two notches to "underweight" from "overweight." The bank had also downgraded Brazil to "neutral" from "overweight."


While JP Morgan did not elaborate its reasons for the downgrade, it said the move was a "tactical response" to Donald Trump's election win in the U.S. The company cited the spike in volatility of the bond market following Trump's win.


"Post the U.S. elections 10-year bond yields moved from 1.85% to 2.15%. Bond markets are starting to price in faster growth and higher deficit. This spike in volatility increases EM risk premiums (i.e. Brazil, Indonesia CDS) and potentially stops/reverses flows into EM fixed income," JP Morgan said in the note.


In contrast, Fitch Ratings said on December 21 that it has upgraded Indonesia's rating outook from "stable" to "positive," and affirmed its rating at BBB-.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



