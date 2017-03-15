Inditex FY16 Profit Rises; Same-store Sales Up 10%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish fashion retailer Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.



PK) or Inditex reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2016 was 3.2 billion euros, up 10% from fiscal year 2015, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA registered growth of 8% to 5.1 billion euros.

Net cash position was 6.1 billion euros, up 15% from last fiscal year.

Inditex Group's net sales rose by 12% in fiscal year 2016 (1 February 2016 - 31 January 2017) to 23.3 billion euros, underpinned by growth in all of the geographic regions where the Group is present. Same-store sales rose by 10%, up from 8.5% in fiscal year 2015, with positive same-store sales growth in all geographies and across all brands.

The Group is set to distribute over 535 million euros to its employees in 2017 over and above their ordinary salaries.

Of this, 493 million euros will be distributed among the entire workforce in the form of bonuses and commission. These sums are paid out monthly and are associated with store sales commission and other bonuses and incentives, all of which are tied to specific targets.

These amounts will be supplemented in April with the distribution of a 42 million euros payment in connection with phase two of the extraordinary profit-sharing plan in which Inditex Group's employees participate directly in its earnings growth.

Under this plan, the Group has committed to paying out 10% of the growth in net profit, which this year yields a figure of 28 million euros; the Group has made a decision to increase this figure by a further 14 million euros to 42 million euros. This bonus payment will be distributed among the approximately 84,000 people who had been working for the Group for more than two years as of 31 March 2017.

Furthermore, the Group has announced a new profit-sharing plan of similar characteristics under which its employees will participate in the Group's earnings growth in 2017 and 2018.

Inditex's Board will ask the company's shareholders to approve a 0.68 euros per-share dividend, marking year-on-year growth of 13.3%, at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for July. A dividend of 0.34 euros per share will be paid out in the interim on 2 May 2017, while the remaining 0.34 euros per share would be paid out, if approved, on 2 November 2017 in the form of a final and special dividend.

Store sales in constant-currency terms - adjusted for seasonality on account of the leap year - rose by 13% between 1 February and 12 March 2017.

The company expects ordinary capital expenditure in fiscal year 2017 will be approximately 1.5 billion euros driven mainly to continue to invest in its sustainable growth, specifically in new customer-oriented technologies and R&D projects, in expanding its eco-efficient store base, in upgrading its logistics operations and in shoring up the second-hand clothing collection and fibre recycling programmes and research, among other key areas.

The Group plans to continue to expand its integrated store and online model globally in 2017. Against this backdrop, it is expecting a similar rate of net new store openings as in prior years, in line with its strategy of continued space growth by opening flagship stores in the world's top shopping districts and absorbing smaller units into adjacent stores. Almost 70% of the openings planned for 2017 are already under contract.

The Group will continue to expand its online platform in parallel. Zara's online store will go live in Thailand and Vietnam in the coming weeks, while its launch in India is scheduled for the second half of the year.

