Indian Rupee Weakens To Weekly Low Versus U.S. Dollar

27.12.16 09:52
NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted lower against the U.

S. dollar in afternoon trading on Tuesday.


The rupee slipped to a weekly low of 68.03 against the greenback, compared to yesterday's closing value of 67.85. The rupee may possibly find support around the 69.5 mark.


