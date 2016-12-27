Erweiterte Funktionen
Indian Rupee Weakens To Weekly Low Versus U.S. Dollar
NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted lower against the U.
S. dollar in afternoon trading on Tuesday.
The rupee slipped to a weekly low of 68.03 against the greenback, compared to yesterday's closing value of 67.85. The rupee may possibly find support around the 69.5 mark.
