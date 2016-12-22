Indian Rupee Weakens To Session's Low Against U.S. Dollar

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee slipped against the U.



S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday, as regional shares declined on weak global cues, as well as on caution ahead of the upcoming GST council meeting and fears over demonetization impacting the country's economic growth.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 262.78 points or 1.00 percent to 25,979.60, while the broader Nifty index tumbled 82.20 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 7,979.10.

The rupee dropped to a session's low of 68.01 against the greenback, off its early 3-day high of 67.74. The next possible support for the rupee may be found around the 69.5 mark.

