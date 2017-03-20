Indian Rupee Trades At 4-day High Versus U.S. Dollar

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.03.17 12:43
dpa-AFX


NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee traded higher against the U.

S. dollar in evening deals on Monday, as the latter weakened across the board in reaction to the G-20 statement omitting the pledge to resist protectionism.


The Indian rupee that closed last week's deals at 65.40 against the greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 65.22. The rupee is likely to find resistance around the 63.00 zone.


