Erweiterte Funktionen


Indian Rupee Falls Against U.S. Dollar After RBI Rate Decision




08.02.17 11:22
dpa-AFX


NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.

S. dollar in afternoon deals on Wednesday, after India's central bank kept its interest rates unchanged again.


The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Urjit Patel, unanimously decided to hold the key repo rate at 6.25 percent and reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent. The bank was widely expected to cut its rates by 25 basis points.


Against the U.S. dollar, the rupee fell to 67.390 from an early high of 67.268.


If the rupee extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around against the 68.00 area.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:13 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Mostly Higher After Earnings [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (english)
12:04 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:03 , dpa-AFX
EU-Gutachter: Tauschnetzwerke für Urheberver [...]
12:03 , dpa-AFX
Insolvenzverwalter erwarten Pleitewelle durch E [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...