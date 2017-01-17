Erweiterte Funktionen


Indian Rupee Climbs To 11-day High Against U.S. Dollar




17.01.17 09:54
dpa-AFX


NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted higher against the U.

S. dollar in afternoon deals on Tuesday, as the latter declined across the board amid uncertainty ahead of the Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.


Lack of clarity over the incoming Trump administration's policies weighed on the dollar.


The rupee advanced to an 11-day high of 67.95 against the greenback, compared to Monday's closing value of 68.10. The next possible resistance for the rupee is seen around the 66.00 mark.


