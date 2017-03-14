Erweiterte Funktionen


Indian Rupee At Near 15-month High Vs U.S. Dollar After WPI Data




14.03.17 12:33
dpa-AFX


NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.

S. dollar in evening trading on Tuesday, after data showing bigger-than-expected increase in wholesale price inflation in February prompted investors to rule out the possibility of rate cut any time soon.


Preliminary data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed that India's wholesale price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in February.


Wholesale prices climbed 6.55 percent year-over-year in February, following a 5.25 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 6.1 percent.


Further underpinning the currency was the sweeping state election victory of ruling party, which helped bolster expectations for continuation of key reform measures.


The Indian rupee advanced to 65.86 against the greenback, a level unseen since December 2015. At Monday's close, the pair was valued at 66.15. Continuation of the rupee's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 64.5 region.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:04 , dpa-AFX
BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare [...]
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Clearwater International GmbH / Rekordja [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / BearingPoint übern [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expecte [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Euro Weakens On German ZEW Survey, Dutc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...