Erweiterte Funktionen
Indian Rupee At 3-day High Versus U.S. Dollar
30.12.16 11:04
dpa-AFX
NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.
S. dollar in afternoon trading on Friday, as regional shares rose after Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the demonetization drive has helped to prop up indirect tax collection.
The minister said net direct tax collections had increased 13.6 percent till December 19.
The rupee appreciated to a 3-day high of 67.85 against the greenback, compared to Thursday's closing value of 67.93. If the rupee rises further, 66.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
12:02 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pur [...]
12:02 , dpa-AFXItaly's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace
11:59 , dpa-AFXPhoenix Solar: Murray Cameron To Resign As [...]
11:58 , dpa-AFXSlovenia Retail Sales Surge In November
11:58 , dpa-AFXAlliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights