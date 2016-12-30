Indian Rupee At 3-day High Versus U.S. Dollar

Erweiterte Funktionen


30.12.16 11:04
dpa-AFX


NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.

S. dollar in afternoon trading on Friday, as regional shares rose after Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the demonetization drive has helped to prop up indirect tax collection.


The minister said net direct tax collections had increased 13.6 percent till December 19.


The rupee appreciated to a 3-day high of 67.85 against the greenback, compared to Thursday's closing value of 67.93. If the rupee rises further, 66.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.


