Indian IT Firms Bracing For Tough Times

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The top Indian IT companies that have announced their quarterly numbers so far have one thing in common.



They're all worried and upset over the H-1B visa process change under Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump has been pro-India but industry experts fear that his 'America first' message as well as 'buy American and hire American' policy could spell doom for the $150-billion Indian IT industry, which has been at the receiving end of criticism from labor activists in the U.S. for over a decade.

While delivering its Q3 results earlier this month, Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT firm by revenue, said that the allegations of systematic visa fraud and abuse of immigration processes were "completely untrue" and "unfair" and the company was prepared to continue to operate its business with far fewer visas than before.

"Many of the estimates of differentiation in salaries are exaggerated, probably influenced by propaganda depicting non-migrant visa (holders) as cheap, underpaid laborers," Rajesh Gopinathan, the new chief executive officer of the company, said.

Infosys is also bracing to deal with the changing circumstances, but said there is no noticeable discernible pattern in clients' behavior. The company believes that it has to become much more local and locally-oriented in its strategy in the market and globally to deal with the changing circumstances.

Industry veteran Abidali Z Neemuchwala, who is also the CEO of Wipro, expressed optimism that the Indian IT sector will successfully push through uncertainties around Trump's foreign policies. HCL Technologies is looking at stepping up campus and entry-level hiring in the U.S. to gear up for likely H1B visa rule change.

After imposing a pause on the U.S. refugee program, suspending the visa waiver program and barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Trump is expected to soon take similar action on H-1B and L-1 visa programs for foreign workers.

This would be bad news for India's IT industry but at the same time pushes up costs of the American enterprises which rely on Indian companies.

How would Trump deal with India? No one really knows that as there are many areas of converging interests between the two countries. The employee cost of Indian IT firms will increase significantly if the U.S. government clears the H1B visa reform Bill.

While most in the industry prepare themselves for potential changes in the visa regime, some people actually think that Trump could proceed on this more carefully and seek to find the middle ground, given his desire to maintain good relations with India.

In addition to the imminent threat from protectionism, the Indian IT industry is also facing other global headwinds related to Brexit, currency volatility and the rise of disruptive technologies.

Currently, India accounts for 56 percent of the global outsourcing market with seven percent market share of the world's software and IT services. More than 60 percent of the Indian IT industry's export revenue comes from the U.S.

Last week, industry body Nasscom said that it would take a delegation to the U.S. in February in an attempt to reach out to the new administration. According to R. Chandrasekhar, president of Nasscom, the U.S. lacks high-skilled workers needed for work in the software and services segment.

"If the agenda of creation of jobs needs to be pursued, we feel that current windows will need to be kept open to get the requisite skilled workers," he said.

Trump's actions on immigration during his first week in office are sending shock waves through the technology community, with many prominent companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft speaking out against the changes to U.S. immigration policies that restrain the flow of technical and professional talent.

