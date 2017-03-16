Erweiterte Funktionen

Indian Billionaire Agarwal To Buy £2.0 Bln Anglo American Stake




16.03.17 04:33
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Volcan Investments Ltd, the majority shareholder of Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.

L), announced that it intends to make an investment in Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) shares of up to £2.0 billion through mandatory exchangeable bond.


"This is an attractive investment for our family trust. Anglo American is a great company with excellent assets and a strong board and management team who are executing a focused strategy to drive shareholder value," said the owner of Volcan, Anil Agarwal.


Vedanta confirms that the proposed investment is being made by Volcan alone, and that the company is not participating in Volcan's investment.


Vedanta is committed to its strategic priorities, including ramping up production from its portfolio of low cost assets, increasing its free cash flow, and continuing to optimise and deleverage its balance sheet.


Volcan, a holding company, said it plans to issue the bond on or around April 11, and said the bond will be led by JP Morgan as sole bookrunner and will be secured by Anglo American shares.


Volcan plans to buy Anglo American shares in the market through a combination of purchases from investors in the bond and on market purchases on or before April 11.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



