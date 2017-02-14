Incyte Corporation Bottom Line Falls 84% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Incyte":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.





The company said its earnings came in at $8.87 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $55.18 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $326.50 million. This was up from $243.88 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $8.87 Mln. vs. $55.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $326.50 Mln vs. $243.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.9%

