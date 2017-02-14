Incyte Corporation Bottom Line Falls 84% In Q4
14.02.17 13:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $8.87 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $55.18 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $326.50 million. This was up from $243.88 million last year.
Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $8.87 Mln. vs. $55.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $326.50 Mln vs. $243.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.9%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,18 €
|114,91 €
|-1,73 €
|-1,51%
|14.02./15:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45337C1027
|896133
|116,93 €
|53,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,18 €
|-1,51%
|15:30
|Nasdaq
|121,15 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|113,90 €
|-0,25%
|13:55
|München
|114,51 €
|-0,48%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|113,60 €
|-0,97%
|11:50
|Düsseldorf
|112,80 €
|-0,99%
|09:37
|Frankfurt
|108,902 €
|-4,44%
|14:17
