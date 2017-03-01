Inchcape FY Pre-Tax Profit Rises

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 08:58
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc. (INCH.L), a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, Wednesday reported that its full-year profit before tax rose 2 percent to 267.8 million pounds, while adjusted profit before tax, a key driver of delivering sustainable and growing earnings to shareholders, increased 12 percent to 349.4 million pounds.


Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent rose to 184.4 million pounds or 42.6 pence per share from 175.8 million pounds or 39.4 pence per share last year.


Annual Group Sales rose 14.7 percent to 7.8 billion pounds, but were up 7.6 percent year-on-year at constant currency, with strong top line growth in all regions, excluding Asia.


In addition, the Board recommends a final ordinary dividend of 16.8 pence, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2016 Annual General Meeting. This gives a total dividend for the year of 23.8 pence per share, an increase of 13.9 percent.


