InMed Pharmaceuticals - Progress across the business
17.11.21 12:02
Edison Investment Research
With the recent closing of the BayMedica acquisition, InMed now has a substantially different profile than just a few months ago. The company is now in its commercial stage as BayMedica has been selling cannabichromene (CBC) in bulk. InMed has also advanced past the healthy volunteer stage in the INM-755 clinical program through the initiation of the INM-755 Phase II trial (755-201-EB) in up to 20 epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients.
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4576375022
|A2P8AS
|5,00 €
|1,13 €
