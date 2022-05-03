InMed Pharmaceuticals - Notable launches of high-value rare cannabinoids

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) continues its transition from a pure-play pharma R&D firm to one also benefiting from commercial sales into the health and wellness market. Product launches of high-value, rare cannabinoids into this market should provide the majority of its revenue in the near future. INM also made notable advances in its pharmaceutical drug development programs, including its ongoing 755-201-EB Phase II trial and preparing for an FDA pre-investigational new drug meeting on glaucoma drug candidate INM-088. We expect to see a different InMed going forward, one that offers near-term revenue generation combined with the longer-term value of its pharma drug development programs.