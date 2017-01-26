Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Imperial Brands":
 Aktien    


Imperial Brands Withdraws Proposal For New Directors' Remuneration Policy




26.01.17 11:37
dpa-AFX


BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands PLC, (IMT.

L, ITYBY.PK), formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Thursday said that the notice of its annual general meeting to be held on February 1 includes at resolution 3 a proposal to adopt a new Directors' Remuneration Policy which amends the existing Directors' Remuneration Policy.


The company now said it no longer intends to seek shareholders' approval for the Proposal at the AGM and that the Directors' Remuneration Policy and its associated metrics as approved by shareholders at the AGM held in 2015 will continue to apply.


Chairman Mark Williamson said, "We have been actively engaging with shareholders for some time and while we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over that time and that the right course of action now is for the Board to withdraw the resolution."


According to the firm, revising the policy is necessary for retaining and attracting the right calibre of talent to ensure the continued sustainable growth of the business. The company said it will reengage with shareholders to reach a consensus on this important issue.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,67 € 43,50 € 0,17 € +0,39% 26.01./12:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004544929 903000 50,60 € 38,78 €
Werte im Artikel
47,80 plus
+2,38%
43,67 plus
+0,39%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,75 € +0,35%  11:14
Frankfurt 43,683 € +1,71%  12:20
Stuttgart 43,635 € +1,54%  11:59
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,65 $ +1,44%  25.01.17
München 42,685 € +1,39%  08:03
Berlin 43,655 € +1,04%  12:40
Düsseldorf 43,63 € +0,76%  09:12
Xetra 43,67 € +0,39%  12:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27 solide Marken und am "Rauch" . 10:53
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...