Imperial Brands Issues Trading Update; To Meet H1 Earnings Expectations




30.03.17 08:27
dpa-AFX


BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc confirmed the Group is on track to meet earnings expectations for the half year results at both constant currency and reported exchange rates.

The Group said its first-half revenues and earnings per share are expected to be up strongly at actual exchange rates, driven by the benefit of currency translation. As expected, the phasing of the 300 million pounds increased investment is biased to the first half, resulting in lower revenue and profit on a constant currency basis, with a stronger second half performance.


The half year results to 31 March 2017 will be announced on 3 May 2017. The Group's guidance for full year earnings is unchanged.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



44,95 €
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004544929 903000 50,85 € 38,85 €
