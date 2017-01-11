Erweiterte Funktionen

Imperial Brands And China Tobacco Establish Long-term JV Business




11.01.17 15:09
dpa-AFX


BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc.

and China Tobacco have established a dynamic long-term Joint Venture business which will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets.


As a result, Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of Specialist Brands.


The partnership has the potential to deliver additional meaningful Growth Brand volumes in the JV's first five years. Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL in due course.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



