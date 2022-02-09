Impact Healthcare REIT - Positive Q421 returns

Impact Healthcare REIT’s unaudited NAV data for the three months to 31 December 2021 (Q421) show the consistent trend of positive quarterly NAV total returns since IPO continuing. The FY21 DPS target has been met and FY22 DPS is targeted to increase further, supported by long-term inflation-linked leases. With a significant pipeline of identified investment opportunities, Impact is seeking additional equity funding. Our forecasts are as published prior to the equity issue announcement and NAV update.