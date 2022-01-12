Erweiterte Funktionen


Impact Healthcare REIT - Accretive acquisitions and attractive financing




12.01.22 08:14
Edison Investment Research

Late in 2021 Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR) announced significant investment activity amounting to £52m and its debut transaction in the institutional debt market. The investments are accretive to earnings and the new long-term fixed rate debt is attractively priced, reflecting lender confidence in the robustness of the business model, and provides a good match to IHR’s long-term income profile.

