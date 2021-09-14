Erweiterte Funktionen
Immunicum - Primed for value appreciation
14.09.21 11:58
Edison Investment Research
Following the transformational merger with DCprime in December 2020, Immunicum now aims to become a global leader in off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies, using its expertise in dendritic cell (DC) biology. It has two advanced clinical-stage pipeline products, addressing both solid tumours and haematological malignancies. Ilixadencel is being developed as an immune primer in combination with anti-cancer therapies, while DCP-001 is aimed at reducing the risk of cancer relapse after standard of care. Given the changes to the R&D pipeline and updated strategy, we have revised our forecasts and valuation and present a new investment thesis. Our valuation is SEK1.95bn or SEK9.76 per share.
