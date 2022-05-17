Immunicum - Positive interim data for DCP-001

Immunicum has reported positive interim data from the ongoing Phase II ADVANCE II clinical trial of DCP-001 as an acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance therapy. Management reports that, as of the interim cut-off date, DCP-001 (a cancer relapse vaccine derived from the company’s proprietary DCOne cell line) induced a complete measurable residual disease (MRD) response in seven out of 20 AML evaluable patients (all of whom were in complete remission and MRD+ before enrolment). Five of these seven individuals converted from MRD+ to MRD- and two others had at least a 10-fold reduction in MRD. Of the remaining patients, seven stayed in complete remission (with stable MRD levels) and six relapsed. From data available at the interim analysis, the company estimates six-month relapse-free (RFS) and overall survival (OS) of 83.7% and 97.0%, respectively. We see this as a significant positive result for the development of DCP-001. We caveat that more mature OS and RFS data, expected in Q422, will form the basis of management’s development strategy. Our estimates and valuation remain under review.