Erweiterte Funktionen



Immunicum - Ilixandencel awarded orphan drug designation




09.06.22 16:12
Edison Investment Research

Ilixadencel, Immunicum’s cell-based cancer immunotherapy, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST). The treatment is currently in preparations to start a Phase II trial in GIST, which we expect to begin later this year, in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). The ODD award adds to the fast-track designation previously awarded to ilixadencel in GIST in December 2020, highlighting the unmet medical need in this indication. GIST are a rare type of gastrointestinal tumour for which TKIs are commonly prescribed. The ODD award represents further external recognition for ilixadencel and Immunicum’s underlying platform, in our view.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor massiver Kursrallye - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,243 € 0,175 € 0,068 € +38,86% 09.06./18:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,58 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,243 € +38,86%  15:05
Stuttgart 0,244 € +32,46%  16:50
Berlin 0,2445 € +23,73%  18:46
München 0,205 € 0,00%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla's Elon Musk: Steigt in die Lithium-Branche ein, das ist wie Geld drucken. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...