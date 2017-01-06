Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Illumina":
Illumina Posting Strong Gain On News Of GRAIL Funding
06.01.17 19:11
dpa-AFX
SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Illumina (ILMN) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, advancing by 3.7 percent to a nearly two-month intraday high.
The gain by Illumina comes after the company said it would accelerate its spin-off of GRAIL after the subsidiary received indications of interest to invest approximately $1 billion for its Series B financing.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|140,47 $
|134,56 $
|5,91 $
|+4,39%
|06.01./20:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4523271090
|927079
|186,88 $
|119,37 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|133,77 €
|+5,71%
|19:58
|Stuttgart
|132,821 €
|+6,40%
|19:03
|Nasdaq
|140,47 $
|+4,39%
|20:21
|Frankfurt
|128,099 €
|+1,49%
|08:01
|Berlin
|128,35 €
|+1,41%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|128,13 €
|+0,36%
|09:37
|München
|126,21 €
|-0,64%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32
|Illumina eine noch unentdeckte .
|22.11.16
|33
|Möchte mal 927079 Illumina vo.
|30.06.03
|Illumina,bei 3,60.- was ist da lo.
|21.08.02
|7
|Neue Biotech-Rakete !!!!!!!!!
|02.07.01
|1
|jeden tag ein bissl
|13.06.01