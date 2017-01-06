Erweiterte Funktionen

Illumina Posting Strong Gain On News Of GRAIL Funding




06.01.17 19:11
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Illumina (ILMN) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, advancing by 3.7 percent to a nearly two-month intraday high.


The gain by Illumina comes after the company said it would accelerate its spin-off of GRAIL after the subsidiary received indications of interest to invest approximately $1 billion for its Series B financing.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
140,47 $ 134,56 $ 5,91 $ +4,39% 06.01./20:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4523271090 927079 186,88 $ 119,37 $
Tradegate (RT) 		133,77 € +5,71%  19:58
Stuttgart 132,821 € +6,40%  19:03
Nasdaq 140,47 $ +4,39%  20:21
Frankfurt 128,099 € +1,49%  08:01
Berlin 128,35 € +1,41%  08:08
Düsseldorf 128,13 € +0,36%  09:37
München 126,21 € -0,64%  08:00
