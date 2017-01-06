Illumina Posting Strong Gain On News Of GRAIL Funding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Illumina":

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Illumina (ILMN) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, advancing by 3.7 percent to a nearly two-month intraday high.





The gain by Illumina comes after the company said it would accelerate its spin-off of GRAIL after the subsidiary received indications of interest to invest approximately $1 billion for its Series B financing.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM