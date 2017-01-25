Illinois Tool Works Reaffirms 2017 Performance Expectations

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 14:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc.

(ITW) announced the company expects 2017 earnings to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share with organic growth of 1.5 to 3.5%. ITW also expects operating margin to exceed 23.5% and free cash flow conversion to exceed 100% for the full-year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.14. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company expects first-quarter earnings to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.49 per share with organic growth of 1 to 2%. The company expects operating margin to exceed 22.5%. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter profit per share of $1.44.


Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings were $1.45 per share, including $0.06 of non-recurring items, an increase of 18% versus the fourth quarter of 2015. Foreign currency translation reduced EPS by 2% year-on-year. Excluding the non-recurring items, fourth-quarter earnings were $1.39 per share, an increase of 13% versus the prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37 for the quarter.


Fourth-quarter revenue grew 4% year-on-year to $3.40 billion. Organic revenue increased 2% while the 2016 acquisition of Engineered Fasteners & Components (EF&C) added 4% to revenue. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 2% year-on-year and Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduced revenue by approximately 1%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
127,97 $ 127,06 $ 0,91 $ +0,72% 25.01./16:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4523081093 861219 130,16 $ 80,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,74 € -0,08%  15:56
München 118,51 € +3,66%  08:00
Berlin 117,50 € +2,79%  08:08
Frankfurt 117,50 € +2,77%  08:08
Stuttgart 119,90 € +1,45%  15:32
NYSE 127,97 $ +0,72%  16:03
Düsseldorf 117,50 € -0,25%  09:12
  = Realtime
