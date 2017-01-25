Illinois Tool Works Inc Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4
25.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $507 million, or $1.45 per share. This was up from $450 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.39 billion. This was up from $3.27 billion last year.
Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $507 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|127,8473 $
|127,06 $
|0,7873 $
|+0,62%
|25.01./16:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4523081093
|861219
|130,16 $
|80,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|118,74 €
|-0,08%
|15:56
|München
|118,51 €
|+3,66%
|08:00
|Berlin
|117,50 €
|+2,79%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|117,50 €
|+2,77%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|119,90 €
|+1,45%
|15:32
|NYSE
|127,8473 $
|+0,62%
|16:02
|Düsseldorf
|117,50 €
|-0,25%
|09:12