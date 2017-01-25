Illinois Tool Works Inc Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $507 million, or $1.45 per share. This was up from $450 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.39 billion. This was up from $3.27 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $507 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%

