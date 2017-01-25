Erweiterte Funktionen



Illinois Tool Works Inc Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4




25.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $507 million, or $1.45 per share. This was up from $450 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.39 billion. This was up from $3.27 billion last year.


Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $507 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
127,8473 $ 127,06 $ 0,7873 $ +0,62% 25.01./16:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4523081093 861219 130,16 $ 80,95 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,74 € -0,08%  15:56
München 118,51 € +3,66%  08:00
Berlin 117,50 € +2,79%  08:08
Frankfurt 117,50 € +2,77%  08:08
Stuttgart 119,90 € +1,45%  15:32
NYSE 127,8473 $ +0,62%  16:02
Düsseldorf 117,50 € -0,25%  09:12
  = Realtime
