Iconix Brand Group Bottom Line Rises 79% In Q4
22.02.17 23:00
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $22.01 million, or $0.38 per share. This was higher than $12.29 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $87.14 million. This was down from $94.65 million last year.
Iconix Brand Group earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $22.01 Mln. vs. $12.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $87.14 Mln vs. $94.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,18 $
|9,21 $
|-0,03 $
|-0,33%
|22.02./23:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4510551074
|A0ETC1
|10,80 $
|6,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,954 €
|0,00%
|21.02.17
|Nasdaq
|9,18 $
|-0,33%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|8,585 €
|-0,60%
|08:01