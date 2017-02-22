Iconix Brand Group Bottom Line Rises 79% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $22.01 million, or $0.38 per share. This was higher than $12.29 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $87.14 million. This was down from $94.65 million last year.

Iconix Brand Group earnings at a glance:

