Iceland's GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4




09.03.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's economic growth accelerated at the fastest pace in nine years in the fourth quarter, Statistics Iceland reported Thursday.


The economic growth accelerated to 11.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 9.6 percent a quarter ago. This was the highest increase since the fourth quarter of 2007.


Gross domestic product climbed only 2.6 percent sequentially, slower than the 4.5 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.


On the expenditure-side, domestic spending grew 8.4 percent from prior year. Household consumption climbed 7.2 percent and government expenditure by 1.7 percent.


At the same time, gross fixed capital formation surged 18.6 percent. Exports and imports grew 14 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.


In 2016, economic growth improved to 7.2 percent from 4.1 percent in 2015.


