Iceland Wage Growth Eases Further

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth eased for the seventh successive month in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.





The wage cost index climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 8.7 percent hike in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the wage index rose 0.4 percent from January, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

The real wage index grew 3.5 percent annually in February and it rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM