Erweiterte Funktionen


Iceland Wage Growth Eases Further




22.03.17 11:49
dpa-AFX


JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth eased for the seventh successive month in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.


The wage cost index climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 8.7 percent hike in the prior month.


On a monthly basis, the wage index rose 0.4 percent from January, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.


The real wage index grew 3.5 percent annually in February and it rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:21 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Renten in sollen um 1,9 (West) un [...]
13:21 , dpa-AFX
Actuant Corp. Q2 Profit Drops 46%
13:21 , dpa-AFX
Gold Takes Breather After Recent Rise
13:12 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Redro [...]
13:11 , dpa-AFX
Renten sollen um 1,9 (West) und 3,6 Prozent [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...