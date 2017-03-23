Erweiterte Funktionen


Iceland Unemployment Rate Falls In February




JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased in February after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.


The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.1 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January


In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment was 3.0 percent.


On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined from 4.1 percent January to 3.2 percent in February.


The number of unemployed people fell to 6,500 in February from 7,900 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 5,900.


