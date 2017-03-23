Erweiterte Funktionen
Iceland Unemployment Rate Falls In February
JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased in February after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.
The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.1 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment was 3.0 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined from 4.1 percent January to 3.2 percent in February.
The number of unemployed people fell to 6,500 in February from 7,900 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 5,900.
