Iceland Leaves Rates Unchanged

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday after reducing it in the previous session, citing improving economic activity and rising demand pressures.





The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland kept the rate on seven-day term deposits at 5 percent. Previously, the rate was reduced by 25 basis points in December.

"Rapid growth in economic activity and clear signs of growing demand pressures in the economy call for a tight monetary stance to ensure medium-term price stability," the bank said.

A stronger anchor for inflation expectations at target and the appreciation of the krona have enabled the MPC to achieve its legally mandated price stability objective with a lower interest rate than would otherwise have been possible, the bank noted.

Caution is needed in interest rate setting given the strong growth in demand and unrest in the labor market, the central bank added.

Economic growth in 2016 is estimated to be 6 percent, the bank said, which was a full percentage points above its forecast in November. Better outcome was attributed mainly to stronger-than-projected business investment and services exports in the first nine months of the year.

The bank expects growth to remain solid, measuring 5.33 percent this year and in the 2.5-3 percent range in the two years thereafter.

Even though importation of foreign labor pulls in the opposite direction, demand pressures in the economy are growing and will be stronger than previously projected, the bank added.

In January, Standard & Poor's raised Iceland's credit rating to A- with stable outlook, while Fitch Rating revised the rating outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. Moody's upgraded Iceland to A3 with stable outlook in September last year.

