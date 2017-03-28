Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Iceland Inflation At 7-Month Low




28.03.17 13:01
dpa-AFX


JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in March to the lowest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 1.9 percent stable rate of rise in February.


Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since August last year, when prices had grown 0.9 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from February, when increased by 0.7 percent.


The consumer price index less housing cost declined 1.7 percent in March from a year ago and it dropped 0.3 percent from the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...